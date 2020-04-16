Indian solar cell factory producing ICU ventilators for Covid-19

Central Electronics, India’s first silicon PV manufacturer, is drawing on its technical expertise to ramp up production of ICU ventilators, as part of the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has invited global bids from ventilator manufacturers to collaborate with on production.

Ventilator control panel.

Image:
Quinn Dombrowski, flickr

From pv magazine India

Central Electronics is following in the footsteps of its solar-sector counterpart Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) by trying to cater to surging demand for ICU ventilators amid India’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The state-owned solar cell manufacturer has issued an expression of interest for established ventilator manufacturers to work with it on setting up facilities to make such medical equipment at its main factory site in India.

Central Electronics joins a growing list of solar companies that are now venturing into the development of ventilators to help fight back against the Covid-19 pandemic.

