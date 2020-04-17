Covid-19 daily bulletin: Market contractions and hackathons

German solar installers expect a massive PV market contraction this year, according to a recent survey by EuPD Research. However, political conditions are to blame for the anticipated slowdown, rather than the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent ESA-backed hackathon, meanwhile, raised the idea of turning end-of-life PV modules into hand sanitizers. The team that won the hackathon is now working to rapidly roll out the solution at scale, as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.