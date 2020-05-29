Work begins on two PV facilities totaling 146 MW in the Netherlands

Chint Solar Netherlands, the Dutch subsidiary of Chinese industrial conglomerate Chint, has begun installing the first solar panels on its 101 MW Stadskanaal Solar Park near the Dutch city of Stadskanaal and also started construction of the 45 MWp Buinerveen Solar Park.

Set to begin operation in November, the solar parks will be connected to Dutch transmission system operator Tennet’s high–voltage grid network located at nearby Meeden.

Chint Solar will install approximately 245,000 solar panels on 83 hectares of land at Stadskanaal and some 110,000 solar panels on 40 hectares of land at Buinerveen. The solar parks will supply at least 45,000 households with renewable electricity, according to the company.

Chint acquired both solar parks last summer after they were initially developed by Dutch solar company Powerfield. The two companies are also investing in the local communities as part of the project. Powerfield and Chint will invest in a local fund for Stadskanaal. At Buinerveen, Powerfield has donated funds to the local village hall to increase the structural strength of the roof, sponsored a bridge and the local football club, and started a discount action on solar panels for local residents and community organizations.

Chint Solar and Powerfield previously partnered on the development and construction of the 103 MWp Midden-Groningen Solar Park, which is now operational.

Chint Solar Europe managing director Oliver Schweininger described the new Stadskanaal and Buinerveen solar parks as “further landmark projects in the Netherlands [that] will contribute significantly to the energy transition. The combined grid connection is unique and reduces cabling works.”

Construction of the Stadskanaal Solar Park began in February, with the first panels installed in May. Work on fences, cable-laying and the installation of solar panel mounting frames is in full progress. Construction of the on-site substation for grid connection has also commenced. The company plans to develop a biodiversity area following completion of the solar park.

At Buinerveen, the company has finalized construction of an earthen bund around the site to enure that the view of the solar park and construction site is significantly reduced for local residents. The Buinerveen facility will likewise include a 2.5-hectare biodiversity area once construction work is completed.

The project is being developed under Netherlands’ Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie (SDE+) program for large-scale renewables. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy announced in March that it was doubling the budget for the spring round of the program from €2 billion to €4 million to allow several solar projects that were excluded from the previous round to secure contracts.