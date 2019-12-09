Chint Solar connects 103 MW of solar to Dutch grid

Chinese company Chint Solar has completed a 103 MW power project on a 117ha plot of land near the Dutch municipality of Midden-Groningen.
Chint said the project will supply electricity to around 32,000 homes via TenneT’s high-voltage grid network. The company’s German subsidiary Astronergy, which ceased module production in Germany in April, provided around 315,000 PV panels for the project.
“The basis for a successful realization of the solar park was the strong cooperation with all key stakeholders, such as landowners, neighbors, TenneT, the municipality of Midden-Groningen, the province of Groningen, [Dutch enterprise agency] RVO, construction partners, advisors and various institutions,” said Bernardo Silvestre, head of business development for Chint Solar Europe.
Groningen-based developer Powerfield first proposed the project in 2015. However it handed development over to Chint in early 2017 after securing a project site in the village of Sappemeer and preparing to obtain permits.
The Chinese group began building the project a few weeks after revealing Astronergy would halt the production of PV modules in Frankfurt, Germany.
This year, Chint Group signed a deal to sell electricity from 500 MW of planned solar generation capacity in Spain to local power group Holaluz. Chint aims to invest roughly €350 million over the next three years to build the projects.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.