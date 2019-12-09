Chint Solar connects 103 MW of solar to Dutch grid

Chint ceased production of its Astronergy-branded solar modules in Germany in April.

Chinese company Chint Solar has completed a 103 MW power project on a 117ha plot of land near the Dutch municipality of Midden-Groningen.

Chint said the project will supply electricity to around 32,000 homes via TenneT’s high-voltage grid network. The company’s German subsidiary Astronergy, which ceased module production in Germany in April, provided around 315,000 PV panels for the project.

“The basis for a successful realization of the solar park was the strong cooperation with all key stakeholders, such as landowners, neighbors, TenneT, the municipality of Midden-Groningen, the province of Groningen, [Dutch enterprise agency] RVO, construction partners, advisors and various institutions,” said Bernardo Silvestre, head of business development for Chint Solar Europe.

Groningen-based developer Powerfield first proposed the project in 2015. However it handed development over to Chint in early 2017 after securing a project site in the village of Sappemeer and preparing to obtain permits.

The Chinese group began building the project a few weeks after revealing Astronergy would halt the production of PV modules in Frankfurt, Germany.

This year, Chint Group signed a deal to sell electricity from 500 MW of planned solar generation capacity in Spain to local power group Holaluz. Chint aims to invest roughly €350 million over the next three years to build the projects.