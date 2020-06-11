India set to add 15 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity in five years

Lack of sites with transmission infrastructure, technical issues such as grid balancing and tariffs pose challenges to hybrid project roll-out in India.

Hybrid renewable energy projects combining solar and wind power generation are gaining traction globally and now appear to be winning favor with the Solar Energy Corporation of India and several state governments in the nation.

Although India has only 100 MW of hybrid facilities at present, analyst Crisil predicts around 15 GW of combined wind and solar capacity will be installed in the country over the next five years. Of the new project capacity, around 10 GW is already under construction or being tendered – and will start feeding the grid by 2024.

