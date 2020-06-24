EV battery passport to drive stationary storage second life in the UK

With the updated e-mobility forecast published by the International Energy Agency last week mentioning plans by the EU to introduce electric vehicle (EV) battery ‘passporting’, the U.K. already has at least one such system available, as manufacturer Electra Commercial Vehicles revealed this morning.
The electric heavy goods vehicle manufacturer based in Skelmersdale, in the North West of England, has signed up to use a battery passport developed by fellow U.K. companies CodeSmith Technology and Warwick Control Technologies on the EVs it produces based on chassis’ provided by auto manufacturers.
The battery passport monitors use of each device in real-time and uses the resulting history to calculate its future storage potential.
That electronic data profile can then be passed to companies wishing to give a ‘second life’ to EV batteries by using them for stationary energy storage, encouraging reuse of the devices and helping retain residual value when vehicle owners sell them on.
A press release issued by Huddersfield-based CodeSmith Technology to announce adoption of the battery passport by Electra, stated electric vehicle manufacturers bear responsibility for the collection and disposal of batteries under the U.K. Waste Batteries and Accumulators Regulations 2009.
Using battery passport tech, however, goes beyond that responsibility, according to Electra MD Ben Smith.
“As a responsible vehicle manufacturer, Battery Passport enables Electra to meet its battery recycling responsibilities by diverting batteries away from disposal and into the second-life sector,” said Smith in the press release. “Our customers directly benefit from the Battery Passport as it secures the batteries residual value, providing a better price to the vehicle owner when the battery is sold into the second-life market.”
