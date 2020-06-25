LevelTen Energy opens procurement of up to 500 MW of European renewables capacity

LevelTen did not reveal details about any renewables technology preferences of its client.

US renewables marketplace and procurement platform LevelTen Energy is conducting a request for proposals on behalf of an unnamed client to consider European renewable energy project proposals ranging in size from 50-500 MW.

LevelTen would specify only that the client is a member of the RE100 initiative. The RE100 campaign, launched in 2014, is a global initiative aiming to spur private sector companies – which are said to account for half of the world’s electricity consumption – to meet their energy needs from renewables.

European developers have until July 20 to submit project proposals through LevelTen’s online platform.

“Voluntary renewable energy procurement among corporations is rapidly gaining momentum in Europe thanks to a confluence of factors,” LevelTen said. Pressure from corporate stakeholders, government directives and new market developments are among the motivations, according to the company.