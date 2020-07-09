US sodium-ion battery developer raises $35M as storage investment surges

From pv magazine USA

Natron Energy, a California-based startup developing a battery using Prussian blue analogue electrodes and a sodium-ion electrolyte, has raised $35 million in series D funding round led by ABB Technology Ventures, NanoDimension Capital and Volta Energy Technologies.

Return backers Chevron Technology Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Prelude Ventures also participated. Fluxus Ventures has also invested in the company, which has received more than $50 million in venture funding and more than $5 million in Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) and US Department of Energy funding.

Natron Energy is the former Alveo, which was founded in 2012, based on work within the Huggins Group by co-founder Dr. Colin Wessells at Stanford University. Although Prussian blue provides modest energy density, the startup claims it is so earth-available and inexpensive that it could provide a cost-effective and sustainable answer for stationary energy storage.

According to its website, Natron is developing batteries for “data-center UPS, electric forklifts, smart grids/microgrids, and renewables support. Natron’s batteries survive tens of thousands of deep discharge cycles, can be fully charged or discharged in just minutes, and cost significantly less than incumbent lead acid batteries.”

From that description, it appears that Natron is going after lead-acid battery edge cases.

Popular content

Otherwise, Natron will be competing with the incumbent stationary energy storage technology – lithium ion. U.S. energy storage deployments reached roughly 500 MW in 2019 — of which only a few megawatts were non-lithium-ion chemistries. Lithium-ion batteries have their disadvantages — high reactivity, conflict minerals and environmental risk — but they are the clear-cut dominant winner in today’s battery race.

Dislodging lithium ion

Investors seem fascinated by energy storage this year – the long-duration variety in particular. Within the last few months, we’ve seen these energy storage investments.

Eos Energy Storage with its four- to six-hour duration zinc battery chemistry announced its intention to go public via a SPAC. Eos has spent more than $160 million from investors such as AltEnergy, Holtec International, Reservoir Capital Group, and Generation Capital.

Form Energy claims its aqueous air battery provides 150-hour duration storage. Form Energy intends on deploying a 1 MW/150 MWh system with a Minnesota utility before 2023, an unprecedented energy storage duration if successful. Form Energy has raised more than $50 million in funding from investors Eni Next, MIT’s The Engine, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, and Macquarie Capital.

Quidnet looks to use “excess” renewable energy to store pressurized-water under ground at dry oil and gas wells. Bill Gates led a $10M investment in the startup.

QuantumScape, a solid-state lithium ion battery builder, received up to $200 million from Volkswagen earlier this month. Other investors in QuantumScape include Kleiner Perkins, Prelude Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Capricorn Investment Group, and Khosla Ventures.

Despite the blue-chip investors and rock-star entrepreneurs at QuantumScape and Eos, it’s a testament to the difficulty of developing a new battery technology that it has taken more than a decade to bring these products to the edge of industrial production.

Natron is hiring.