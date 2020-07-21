Vikram Solar plans 3 GW wafer, cell and module fab in Tamil Nadu

The engineering, procurement and construction services contractor – which has a 1.2 GW module production facility near Kolkata – will establish the factory under a five-year timescale.

The Indian EPC has heeded prime minister Narendra Modi’s call to ‘make in India.’

Kolkata-based Vikram Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu to set up a 3 GW solar wafer, cell and module manufacturing facility in the state. 

The PV project engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services contractor said the manufacturing set-up would be developed over five years.

