PG&E, Tesla start building world’s biggest battery

From pv magazine USA

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and Tesla have started construction on a battery storage project in Monterey County, California, that could end up being one of the biggest installations in the world. The 182.5 MW/730 MWh storage system will feature 256 Tesla Megapack battery units on 33 concrete slabs at PG&E’s electric substation in Moss Landing, California. The project is scheduled for completion is set for early 2021, with full commercial operation set for the second quarter of next year.

The project marks just the first step in PG&E’s huge battery storage project pipeline. In fact, the Tesla battery bank might not even be the biggest one to be built at the Moss Landing substation, as PG&E has already signed a contract for a 300 MW storage system at the same site, with 1.2 GWh of planned capacity. While this second system is set to be significantly larger than the Tesla one now under construction, PG&E’s deal with Tesla includes an option to upsize to 1.1 GWh in total.