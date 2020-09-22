Iberdrola sets up green hydrogen unit

From pv magazine Spain.

Ignacio Galán, president of Spanish energy company Iberdrola has restated the business’ intent to take a lead on the generation of hydrogen from renewables by unveiling a new business unit intended to position “the group as a world leader in this technology.”

The new business unit was announced yesterday by Galán at the online Climate Week being staged to coincide with the virtual UN General Assembly in New York. Speaking as part of a panel at the event, the Iberdrola president said: “I only know one way to overcome crises: invest more in future sectors and be more productive and efficient. The recovery plans announced in Europe and in the rest of the world have two clear priorities: the green deal and digitization. But we have to accelerate.” The energy company chief said Iberdrola would spend €10 billion this year, without specifying how much of the budget would be devoted to renewables.

The company has already invested in green hydrogen in Spain and the U.K. In Puertollano, near Ciudad Real in the southern Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha, Iberdrola will develop the largest green hydrogen plant for industrial use in Europe, which will be operational next year and cost up to €150 million. The green hydrogen produced will be used in an ammonia factory operated in Puertollano by Fertiberia, Spain's largest fertilizer supplier. The project will feature a 100 MW solar plant, a 20 MWh lithium-ion battery system and a 20 MW hydrogen electrolyzer – one of the world's biggest. In the United Kingdom, through its Scottish Power subsidiary, Iberdrola is participating in the 'Green Hydrogen for Scotland' project which aims to establish a network of green hydrogen production plants to supply commercial fleets and heavy duty vehicles. The first hydrogen facility is planned on the outskirts of Glasgow and will use solar and wind energy to operate a 10 MW electrolyzer.