Europe’s largest solar-storage-hydrogen project

From pv magazine Spain

Iberdrola and Spain’s largest fertilizer supplier, Fertiberia, plan to build Europe’s largest hydrogen station to be powered by clean energy.

The €150 million project will be located in Puertollano, central Spain. It is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2021.

The Spanish energy giant will oversee the production of green hydrogen from 100% renewable sources. The solution will consist of a 100 MW solar PV plant, a 20 MWh lithium-ion battery bank, and a 20 MW electrolysis hydrogen production system.

The green hydrogen produced will be used at a Fertiberia ammonia factory in Puertollano, with a production capacity of more than 200,000 tons per year. Fertiberia will upgrade and modify the plant so it can produce green hydrogen and manufacture green fertilizer.

The fertilizer supplier will reduce the plant’s natural gas needs by more than 10%. It will be the first European company in the sector to develop experience in the large-scale production of green ammonia.

Iberdrola said last week that it will build 5.8 GW of renewable energy projects in the years to come. It currently has 7.5 GW of capacity under construction. It has also joined the Choose Renewable Hydrogen initiative, which energy companies are using to urge the European Commission to adopt measures to maximize the potential of green hydrogen.