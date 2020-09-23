Subsidy-free, utility scale German solar farms could sell power on spot market

The ground-breaking ceremony for a Bavarian plant which could sell power on the spot market. From left: Grünwerke MD Ralf Zischke; mayor of Plattling Hans Schmalhofer; Plattling city council members Reinhard Leuschner, Markus Schmid, Roland Unholzer and Andreas Bergmann; and Anton Schweiger, chief executive of Solea AG.

The development of large scale solar projects outside the incentives regime set by German renewable energy law the EEG has begun to accelerate, with several unsubsidized solar plants announced or under construction in recent weeks, all of them linked to power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Now the market segment appears to have taken another leap forward with the arrival of unsubsidized plants ready to sell electricity on the open market. German energy company N-Ergie has started building a 9.2 MW solar park in Seinsheim/Wässerndorf, in Lower Franconia, which could sell clean power on the wholesale market, however a company spokesperson told pv magazine: “We are already in talks with potential customers from different segments – for example, municipalities and industrial customers – who have indicated their interest in a direct purchase through a PPA.”

N-Ergie plans to complete construction this year. “With our ground-mounted PV system in Wässerndorf, we are going a new way, outside of funding under the EEG,” said head of corporate development Rainer Kleedörfer.

German energy company Stadtwerke Düsseldorf has begun construction on an 8 MW solar power plant in Plattling, Bavaria which is also slated for completion this year and which would generate clean energy for consumers – via the spot market or a PPA – in Düsseldorf.

“It is more and more important for customers to buy green electricity from a specific system that meets their individual requirements,” said Ralf Zischke, MD of renewables company Grünwerke.

The Bavarian plant, which is being developed by Plattling-based company Solea, would generate enough electricity to power an estimated 2,360 households.