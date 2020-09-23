Subsidy-free, utility scale German solar farms could sell power on spot market

From pv magazine Germany.
The development of large scale solar projects outside the incentives regime set by German renewable energy law the EEG has begun to accelerate, with several unsubsidized solar plants announced or under construction in recent weeks, all of them linked to power purchase agreements (PPAs).
Now the market segment appears to have taken another leap forward with the arrival of unsubsidized plants ready to sell electricity on the open market. German energy company N-Ergie has started building a 9.2 MW solar park in Seinsheim/Wässerndorf, in Lower Franconia, which could sell clean power on the wholesale market, however a company spokesperson told pv magazine: “We are already in talks with potential customers from different segments – for example, municipalities and industrial customers – who have indicated their interest in a direct purchase through a PPA.”
N-Ergie plans to complete construction this year. “With our ground-mounted PV system in Wässerndorf, we are going a new way, outside of funding under the EEG,” said head of corporate development Rainer Kleedörfer.
Popular content
German energy company Stadtwerke Düsseldorf has begun construction on an 8 MW solar power plant in Plattling, Bavaria which is also slated for completion this year and which would generate clean energy for consumers – via the spot market or a PPA – in Düsseldorf.
“It is more and more important for customers to buy green electricity from a specific system that meets their individual requirements,” said Ralf Zischke, MD of renewables company Grünwerke.
The Bavarian plant, which is being developed by Plattling-based company Solea, would generate enough electricity to power an estimated 2,360 households.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.