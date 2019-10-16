EnBW to start building subsidy-free, 175 MW solar plant in Germany in early 2020

EnBW is now moving forward with the construction of its first subsidy-free PV project in Germany, as the group said today that its board has approved plans to build a 175 MW plant in Wessow-Willmersdorf, Brandenburg.
The company will begin laying cable at the start of 2020. It will install 465,000 solar modules across a 164-hectare site, with the aim of making the project fully operational within the same calendar year.
EnBW acquired the rights to the predeveloped project from Procon Solar GmbH in mid-2018. Upon completion, it expects the installation to generate about 180 million kWh of electricity per year. It said it will sell the power directly to the market and its customers.
The utility said it will continue to pursue the development of projects offered through state tenders, in addition to building unsubsidized PV arrays. It currently owns more than 100 MW of PV and has 25 MW under construction, but its total PV project pipeline stands at more than 800 MW.
