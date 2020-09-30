Palestine seeks consultants for 35 MW rooftop solar program

The Massader development arm of sovereign wealth fund the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF), has issued a request for expressions of interest (EoI) to seek consultants for a school rooftop PV program.
The PIF aims to deploy PV systems on around 400 public schools in batches of 40 schools each.
Consultants and engineering firms have until October 30 to submit proposals and can access the EoI call here.
Having announced the program in January 2018, the PIF kicked-off the tender three months later. The European Investment Bank in July last year loaned the program $18 million. Until now, the program has been reported as targeting 500 schools but the number 400 is mentioned in the tender document, without any explanation being offered for the reduction in scope.
The average installed generation capacity per school is expected to be 70 kW.
Palestine had just 43 MW of solar capacity at the end of last year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures.
