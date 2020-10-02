European residential PV battery market hit 2 GWh in 2019

From pv magazine Germany

Europe’s residential solar battery market grew by 57% in 2019, with 745 MWh of newly installed systems, SolarPower Europe said this week, noting that the total capacity of home storage paired with residential PV systems reached almost 2 GWh at the end of last year.

Despite strong growth, there is still plenty of market potential, SolarPower Europe said in its newly published European Market Outlook for Residential Battery Storage report. At present, only 7% of residential PV systems are coupled with a battery storage systems in Europe.

The largest amount of newly installed capacity last year, at almost 500 MWh, was reported in Germany, which accounts for 66% of the regional market. It was followed by Italy at 89 MWh, Great Britain at 38 MWh, Austria at 37 MWh, and Switzerland at 20 MWh. These five countries accounted for more than 90% of the growth in the European home storage market last year.

Michael Schmela, SolarPower Europe’s executive adviser, said that he sees the EU requirements from the winter package, the funds for the Green Deal, and the revitalization of the European economy as positive developments for growth in the storage market. “We now need strong efforts to quickly expand the dynamics from the pioneer markets across Europe,” he explained. Current obstacles such as the double taxation of storage electricity will have to be removed, he noted.