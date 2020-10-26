Australia’s 26 GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub plan gains momentum

From pv magazine Australia

Late last week, the proposed 26 GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), which is destined to establish Australia as a major global producer and exporter of green energy in the form of hydrogen, secured “major project status” from the federal government.

The AUD 50 billion (US$35.6 billion) AREH will harness the world-class wind and solar resources of Western Australia’s East Pilbara region, dedicating up to 23 GW of capacity to the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia. It will also provide up to 3 GW of energy production to local users in Western Australia's Pilbara region, such as mining and mineral processing businesses.

“Major project status” recognizes the strategic significance of a project for Australia. In this case, AREH dovetails with the government’s Technology Investment Roadmap, which highlights hydrogen as a priority technology for development. The project is also set to support more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout its 10-year construction, followed by thousands of permanent jobs as operations come online from 2027.

Popular content

The consortium of major developing partners in the project combines the expertise of Hong Kong-based green hydrogen developer Intercontinental Energy, CWP Renewables, turbine supplier Vestas, and Pathway Investments.

“We are so pleased to have the confidence and support of the state and federal governments for our grand vision to establish a new green hydrogen-based industrial sector in Australia, drawing on Australia’s many natural advantages,” Alex Hewitt, founder and director of CWP Renewables.

AREH will make hydrogen from seawater using electrolyzers powered by its renewable output – up to 100 TWh of electricity at full production – for large-scale production of green-hydrogen products to supply domestic and export markets.