Italy’s Lombardy region adds another €20 million for residential PV+storage

The Department of Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development of Lombardy –Italy's wealthiest, most dynamic region – has revealed plans to invest another €20 million in rebates to promote the use of storage systems coupled with residential and commercial PV arrays. In previous years, it has annually devoted between €2 million and €5 million to the program.

The scheme will be open to two different kind of projects – installations of PV systems linked to storage systems, and the deployment of standalone storage systems linked to existing solar arrays. For the first project category, the rebates will cover 50% of purchase and installation costs. This percentage could go up to 90% for projects developed by small municipalities.

The second category of rebates will cover 100% of project costs, with “50% of the approved rebate to be paid in 2021,” the regional authorities said. The second tranche, equal to 30% of the total, will be paid in 2022. “The remaining sum will be paid in 2022, once the project is completed.”

Popular content

The government of Lombardy currently only provides rebates for electrochemical and mechanical storage technologies. It is only authorizing systems that are connected in accordance with the local CEI 0-21 regulation.

In 2016, the scheme had a budget of €2 million – enough to facilitate the installation of around 500 storage systems. In June 2017, the Italian energy agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici, published new technical rules for the integration of storage systems paired with solar and other renewables.