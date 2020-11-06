PPA for PV facade in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

When we think of power purchase agreements (PPAs), we actually think of large photovoltaic power plants. However, the model can also work on a small scale.

The Sonneninitiative association and the Marburg municipal power utility, Stadtwerke Marburg, now want to demonstrate this with an urban lighthouse project. The facade of the local radiology center at Marburg's main train station will be equipped with a photovoltaic facade system with an output of 50 kW.

This is made possible by a long-term PPA that was concluded on Thursday between the Sonneninitiative association and the Marburg utility.

“It ensures the financing of the system by means of long-term electricity supply from the association's investors to Stadtwerke Marburg through a cost-covering remuneration,” Sonneninitiative said.



Stadtwerke Marburg will refinance the costs for the PPA through the sale of solar power to the radiological practice in the building. This has a very high power consumption due to its devices.

The photovoltaic facade system should not only deliver electricity, but also be architecturally attractive. The entire south-east and south-west facade will be equipped with custom-made monocrystalline solar modules. Because of the rounded corners, curved modules are also required. The architectural office a.p.l. – architects plaehn and lüdemann from Hanover designed the project.



The project aims to show how all available areas can be used in the future for energy generation in the city without disrupting urban aesthetics.

The construction of the photovoltaic facade system is expected to take place in the winter months, with completion planned for spring. Interested investors can still participate in the project, the association said. The participation is similar to that of the 300 or so public solar parks that the Sonneninitiative association has set up since 2004.