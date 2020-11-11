Tender launched to build small-sized solar plants in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has kicked-off a tender for the construction of ground-mounted solar projects with capacities ranging from 60 to 500 kW across Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda. “Bidding companies will be expected to bid on all the sites eventually selected for the tender,” the agency specified.
The projects will have a combined capacity of 1.8 MW and can be deployed in combination with storage or diesel power generators. Selected independent power producers will be awarded a long-term PPA backed by the UNHCR's Green Fund.
Interested developers will have time until November 30 to pre-qualify for the tender.
The Swedish International Development Cooperation (Sida) and the German development agency (GIZ) are supporting the UNHCR in the development of the projects. The UNHCR has already conducted a feasibility analysis on potential sites and has commenced legal and technical work to prepare for the tender's next phases.
