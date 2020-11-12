India announces $3bn package to attract solar module and advanced battery manufacturers

India's Union Cabinet, chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, has expanded the remit of a national program to encourage domestic manufacturing and attract overseas companies, by adding ten new production areas to its remit, including high-efficiency solar PV modules and ‘advance-chemistry-cell’ batteries.
A previous INR51000 crore ($6.83 billion) move to incentivize the manufacture of electronic components, pharmaceuticals and medical devices has been expanded with an additional near-INR146000 crore ($19.5 billion), five-year budget which will devote INR18100 crore ($2.42 billion) to advanced battery manufacturing and INR4500 crore ($602 million) to solar panel production.
To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
