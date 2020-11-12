India announces $3bn package to attract solar module and advanced battery manufacturers

An ambitious, $19.5 billion, five-year expansion of a previous domestic industry spending program includes money to attract investment into the sustainable energy and transport technologies.

India's Union Cabinet, chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, has expanded the remit of a national program to encourage domestic manufacturing and attract overseas companies, by adding ten new production areas to its remit, including high-efficiency solar PV modules and ‘advance-chemistry-cell’ batteries.

A previous INR51000 crore ($6.83 billion) move to incentivize the manufacture of electronic components, pharmaceuticals and medical devices has been expanded with an additional near-INR146000 crore ($19.5 billion), five-year budget which will devote INR18100 crore ($2.42 billion) to advanced battery manufacturing and INR4500 crore ($602 million) to solar panel production.

