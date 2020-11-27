Asunim, I-kWh join Elsewedy Electric on PV-plus-storage project in South Sudan

United Arab Emirates-based PV system integrator Asunim Solar and renewable energy solutions consultancy I-kWh have formed a consortium to support Egyptian energy services company Elsewedy Electric T&D (EETD) build a large-scale PV and storage system in South Sudan.

EETD last year secured a contract to build the 20 MWp PV plant and 35 MWh storage system near the South Sudanese capital of Juba. The project will serve the state of Jubek and surrounding region and nearly double South Sudan's total grid-connected electricity generating capacity, which is currently 100% dependent on oil imports.

Part of London-based Asunim Group, Asunim UAE will provide EPC services for the project, including dimensioning, product verification and on-site supervision services.

“The Juba PV project is very important, not only because it is one of the largest PV systems in Equatorial Africa, but also because it integrates state of the art storage technology, energizing the whole region 24/7 and stabilizing the grid,” said Asunim Group director Andreas Schuenhoff.

“With this project, EETD are targeting to provide electricity to the South Sudanese people of which 90% currently do not have access to electricity and to reduce the CO2 emissions of a heavily oil dependent country,” he added.

I-kWh managing director Aaron Astley said the project would be “a first for energy storage applications in the region and will set a new benchmark in terms of PV+storage projects.” The Sharjah-based company will bring its energy storage and management system expertise to support the infrastructure development project, he added.

The estimated 29 million kWh of clean energy produced by the project will fulfill the energy needs of more than 59,000 South Sudanese homes, EETD technical director Mohamed Shiha noted.

The project, which will be constructed on land near Nesitu county, 20 kilometers from the Juba, is expected to mitigate some 10,900 tons of CO2 emissions annually.