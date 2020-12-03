Indian startup unveils modular panel-cleaning bot

From pv magazine India
Solavio Labs, an Indian panel-cleaning startup, has announced that it has been selected for acceleration by Canada's Energia Ventures.
Energia Ventures offers a three-month intensive accelerator program for entrepreneurs with innovative businesses in the energy, smart grid, artificial intelligence, clean-tech, and cybersecurity sectors. Its cohort program started on Sept. 14 and will finish on Dec. 9, with all participants pitching their businesses and displaying their products. Apart from mentoring, programming, and business support, all cohort participants will receive funding from the New Brunswick Innovation Fund to help scale up their businesses.
Solavio Labs has developed an autonomous cleaning solution for solar panels. The cleaning bot is purportedly compatible with most solar panels, mounting structures, and climatic conditions. It is also 30% lighter than most bots on the market, Solavio Labs claimed. The cleaning technology is non-abrasive and UV-resistant, ensuring at least 99.6% cleaning efficiency without affecting glass surfaces.
