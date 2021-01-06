US utility seeks proposal to build 500 MW of solar at a retiring coal plant

From pv magazine USA

Xcel Energy said it wants to add around 500 MW of new large-scale solar generation near its coal-fired Sherco Power Plant in Minnesota.

The Minneapolis-based utility is accepting proposals from developers to build solar projects of at least 75 MW that interconnect to the existing infrastructure at the Sherco plant. Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 2.

The projects would create an estimated 25 permanent positions, pending approval by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Xcel said it expects the solar installations to be running by 2024, following the retirement of the first Sherco coal unit. Xcel plans to fully phase out all coal plants in Minnesota by 2030.