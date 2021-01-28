Poland’s first solar PPA will see photovoltaics power cement production

The first solar power purchase agreement (PPA) in Poland is a sign of the competitiveness of renewable energy even in a nation still heavily dependent on coal, according to Benedikt Ortmann, of German developer Baywa re.

“Here is the ultimate proof that photovoltaic power can – without any subsidies – be competitive to conventional energies, even in a European country further north which still generates 80% of its electricity from coal,” said global director of solar projects Ortmann, in a press release issued by the Bavarian clean energy developer this morning to announce the PPA.

Under the terms of the contract, Baywa will supply solar electricity from its planned Witnica plant, near the German border, for a decade to the Górażdże Cement subsidiary of German company Heidelbergcement.

The 64.6 MWp Witnica solar park is set to come online between Poznań and Berlin by July when, Baywa said, it would be the largest in Poland.

The German renewables developer said it is aiming to install more than 1 GW of solar and wind power generation capacity in Poland over the next five years.

Andrea Grotzke, global director of energy solutions at Baywa re added: “We are pleased to see that not only in Poland but all around the world, companies are sourcing their own green electricity via corporate PPAs. As a unique model for Poland, this PPA serves as an economic structure for a fixed-price hedge against rising electricity costs. Securing energy from solar not only reduces a company’s CO 2 footprint. We are convinced that it also results in significant savings on the corporate energy bill.”