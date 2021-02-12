Indian state inching toward 10 GW of PV for farming

From pv magazine India
The recent auction to develop 5.8 GW solar power in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, out of 6.4 GW tendered by Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corp. Ltd. (APGECL), will provide uninterrupted, free power during the daytime to farmers, according to GlobalData.
The tender was part of the state government’s plan to install 10 GW solar to support farming needs in Andhra Pradesh. The successful bidders were Adani Renewable Energy, Shirdi Sai Electricals, NTPC, Torrent Power, and HES Infra. The tariffs for the successful bids ranged from INR 2.47 ($0.034) to INR 2.49 per kWh.
“The tariffs under the 6.4 GW tender are 52% lower than what the state government is currently procuring at and is set to reduce the financial burden on the government exchequer,” said Pavan Vyakaranam, project manager of power at GlobalData.
