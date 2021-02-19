Northvolt plans to expand gigafactory in Poland

A new research and development center will be set up with the new battery factory.

From pv magazine Germany

Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt is planning to invest another $200 million in its Polish production facility in Gdansk, in northern Poland.

The 50,000 square meter factory is being built in two phases. The start of production is planned for 2022 with an initial output of five gigawatt-hours (GWh) and, at a later stage, the capacity could be raised to 12 GWh. A new research and development center will also be set up in conjunction with the expansion plan.

“The investment will facilitate a ramp-up in the manufacturing capacity of battery modules and systems in order to fulfill contracts that Northvolt has secured with customers seeking long-term, high-volume supply agreements for complete battery system solutions across grid and industrial markets,” Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson said.

The facility in Gdansk, which Northvolt operates together with contract manufacturing company South Bay Solutions, began operations in 2019. The factory will run on renewable energy, which will also be generated on site. The lithium-ion battery cells employed for production at the manufacturing plant will be supplied by the Northvolt Ett Gigafactory in Skellefteå, Sweden.

In addition to the Swedish and Polish gigafactories, Volkswagen and Northvolt are planning a 50-50 joint venture to establish another 16 GWh battery cell factory, with Salzgitter in Lower Saxony, Germany, the favored location. Northvolt’s industrial partners and customers include ABB, BMW, Scania, Siemens, Vattenfall, Vestas and the Volkswagen.