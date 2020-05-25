Northvolt unveils modular lithium-ion battery

Sweden-based storage system provider Northvolt has developed a new lithium-ion battery based on a modular approach that makes it suitable for a range of different energy market segments.

The manufacturer said the new Voltpack Mobile System is an ideal solution for remote or weak grids and EV charging. However, it has claimed that it can also be used for balancing, grid flexibility, and ancillary services.

“Voltpack Mobile System delivers up to 250 kW with a scalable capacity from 245 to 1225 kWh of available energy,” Northvolt said. “The system scales through a central interface hub, which can connect in parallel up to five self-contained Voltpacks, each containing three liquid-cooled, industrial-grade battery Voltpack Cores.”

Voltpack Mobile Systems can be connected in series if more storage capacity is needed, with the central hub serving as an interface for applications such as home inverters and auxiliary systems. The battery technology, as well as the inverter systems and battery management system, were designed and manufactured by Northvolt.

Utility Vattenfall is testing the system at its facility in Alvkarleby, Sweden. “Vattenfall will be the first to offer the battery unit to the market, and have identified the need for sustainable solutions at industries, for microgrids, construction sites as well as for event organizers,” Northvolt said.

Torbjorn Johansson, head of Vattenfall Network Solutions Sweden, said that the company will offer the battery storage solution as part of its “power-as-a-service” concept. “(This) means that we deliver a complete package with ownership of the energy storage and manage it to the specification of the customer,” he added.

Northvolt recently secured $1 billion in equity funding to establish a lithium-ion battery cell gigafactory factory in Sweden. It already has an operational research lab in Vasteras, two battery cell factories under construction in Skelleftea, and an operational battery-systems factory in Gdansk, Poland.

In addition to its Swedish gigafactory, Northvolt has agreed to set up a 50/50 joint venture with Volkswagen to set up another 16 GWh battery cell factory in cooperation with Salzgitter in Lower Saxony, Germany.