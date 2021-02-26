German steel giant wants to set up 500 MW green hydrogen plant

From pv magazine Germany

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers and Steag are planning to set up a 500 MW hydrogen electrolysis plant at Thyssenkrupp steel production site in Duisburg in western Germany.



The knowledge gained in Duisburg should enable climate-neutral steel production throughout Europe on an industrial scale in the medium and long term and thus keep it competitive over the long term, the two companies said.

They are currently seeking to have the HydrOxy Hub Walsum project recognized as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) and to secure the associated investment funding from federal and state funds. However, the realization of the project does not depend exclusively on funding from the IPCEI framework.

According to the two companies, HydrOxy Hub Walsum is based on the proximity of the production and consumption of green hydrogen. This means the project does not depend on the construction of a hydorgen network and can be implemented quickly.

If an investment decision is made in spring 2023, the electrolyzer will be connected to the grid as early as 2025 . According to the Steag homepage, securing the green electricity supply is an important part of the project. Steag will ensure that the energy used comes from renewable sources and procure the required amount of renewable electricity.

The two companies also explained that part of the electricity needed to power the electrolyzer will be provided by rooftop PV systems located on the building where it will be located.

Thyssenkrupp announced in June plans to increase the annual production capacity of its electrolyzers to 1 GW. Thyssenkrupp manufactures its electrolyzers with De Nora, its strategic supplier and joint venture partner, in premade standard modules. One module is able to generate up to 4,000 cubic meters of hydrogen per hour.