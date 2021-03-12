Guyana launches series of tenders for off-grid and hybrid solar

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has launched a series of tenders to increase the country's installed power generation capacity across several remote locations.

Through a first tender, the GEA wants to select developers to deploy 82 kW of hybrid solar capacity across ten projects in Barima-Waini (Region 1), in the northern part of the country. The projects will include a total of 355 kWh of storage capacity and the ten PV installations will range in size from 2.5 to 30 kW.

A second tender is aimed at seeking developers for the construction of a 150 kW solar micro-grid in Paruima, in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region, in northwestern Guyana. The selected contractor will also have to build the transmission system between the solar plant and the buildings and facilities of the local community.

Through another procurement exercise, the GEA wants to build a 50.7 kWp hybrid solar micro-grid for the Iwokrama River Lodge & Resource Center, in Potaro-Siparuni (Region 8), which is also located in the northwestern part of the country.

Furthermore, the agency has issued a tender for the construction of ten 1.2 kW off-grid PV systems in the municipalities of Advent Acres and Loo Creek, in Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4), in western Guyana, and a tender for an 88.6 kW hybrid solar micro-grid in Sebai, a riverine village in the Matarkai sub-district of Barima-Waini (Region 1).

Moreover, the GEA is seeking developers for a 217 kW PV project at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, a 23kW/115kWh solar-plus-storage installation at the country's Ministry of Finance, and a 111 kW grid-tied PV plant for the Guyana National Shipping Corporation.

All the projects are part of the government plan to bring off-grid solar to remote communities.

Guyana’s ambitious Low-Carbon Development Strategy aims to meet all power demand from renewables by 2025 and will require the replacement of 200 MW of thermal power generation capacity.