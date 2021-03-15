Canary Islands allocates 255 MW of PV through rebate scheme

From pv magazine Spain

The Spanish Institute for Diversification and Saving of Energy has allocated 255 MW of PV capacity for the Canary Islands through the Solcan rebate scheme, which refunds a percentage of installation costs using public funds.

The energy agency–part of the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism–initially expected to assign 150 MW of capacity under the program and has earmarked a €20 million budget. Projects selected under the scheme will have to begin commercial operations by the end of 2022.

Of the 65 projects awarded under the program, 36 will be located on the island of Gran Canaria, which secured 119.5 MW of generation capacity and funds of around €10 million. Fuerteventura saw 102.1 MW of allocated capacity across 18 projects, followed by Tenerife, with €2.7 million in assigned rebates and installed power of 26.6 MW. Lanzarote and La Gomera secured 6 MW and 0.7 MW, respectively.

Popular content

The Solcan program is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), which is aimed at strengthening economic and social cohesion in the European Union and correcting the imbalances between its regions.

The Canary Islands currently has around 170 MW of installed PV capacity, according to Spanish grid operator Red Electrica de Espana.