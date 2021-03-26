Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices keep rising

Polysilicon prices have further increased in the past weeks, according to new data from the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) and Taiwanese market research company PV Infolink. This week, the price of the material reached RMB 124 ($18.9)/kg, compared to RMB 103/kg a month earlier, and to around RMB 84/kg at the beginning of 2021. All major categories of polysilicon products have seen their prices increase by around 45% so far in this year. The market demand grew fast in Q1 as the country’s new PV installations in the first two months of the year achieved 3.25 GW, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA). The CSIA expects the upward trend for polysilicon prices to continue.

The energy subsidiary of national-owned enterprise China Resources Group signed an investment agreement with the government of Baise City, Guangxi Province, for a series of renewable energy projects, including a 300 MW PV park. The plant will be deployed across several fishponds and reservoirs. The total investment in the renewable energy portfolio will be around RMB 800 million.

China's largest solar cell maker, Tongwei, announced on Thursday its latest cell prices for April. With the sole exception of its polycrystalline cell, which saw its price rise by RMB 0.01 to RMB 0.63 per watt, the prices for all other products were lowered. The price of its 158.75mm mono cell dropped by RMB 0.02 to RMB 0.94 per watt, and that of the 166mm product dropped by RMB 0.14 to RMB 0.86 per watt. Furthermore, the price of the new 210mm cell dropped by RMB 0.13 to RMB 0.91 per watt. The prices of the 166mm and 210mm cells are now lower than those at the beginning of 2021.

Solar company Comtec has announced the appointment of Hong Kong-based Prism CPA Ltd as its new auditor. Wednesday’s development followed the departure of Paris-based audit and advisory firm Mazars, which appeared to have walked away after a winding-up petition against the business in January was not reported to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.