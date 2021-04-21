France publishes second-quarter FITs for PV systems up to 100 kW

From pv magazine France

France's energy regulator the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE) has published the feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV installations not exceeding 100 kW in size, for the second quarter of 2021.



The tariff levels are lowered quarter by quarter according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. Different tariffs are applied depending on the project size and location, which can be either on the French mainland, Corsica, or on the nation's overseas territories.

For those PV system owners that will opt for selling all generated power to the grid, the FIT was reduced from €0.1793 to €0.1779/kWh for small-sized arrays not exceeding 3 kW in size; and from €0.1524 to €0.1512/kWh for installations with a capacity of 3-9 kW. Furthermore, the FIT for PV systems ranging in power from 9-36 kW had been reduced from €0.1123 to €0.1095/kWh, and that for projects with a capacity between 36 and 100 kW has been decreased from €0.0976 to €0.0952/kWh.

The FIT payments (Tarif Ta), indicated in MWh, are summarized in the CRE table reproduced below, which also reveals the net metering payments (Tarif Tb) for excess power sold back to the grid – outlined in the bottom half of the graphic.

The CRE also specified that the feed-in tariffs will further drop in the third quarter by 1.35% and 2.46%, respectively, for the 0-9 kWp and the 9-100 kWp categories.

In France’s non-interconnected regions, FIT payments were also slightly reduced.

As the CRE table below illustrates, the Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte will be eligible for a FIT of €0.1610/kWh while France’s South American territory of Guiana will receive a FIT payment of €0.1525/kWh; the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique have been assigned each a FIT of €0.1441/kWh; the Indian Ocean outpost of Réunion will receive a tariff of 0.1356/kWh; and Corsica will have the right to the lowest FIT payment, of €0.1271/kWh