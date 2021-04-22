Developer secures first approval for 300 MW unsubsidized solar plant in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

It could be the largest solar park in Germany to date. On Wednesday, the city council of Anklam, a town in the Western Pomerania region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, approved, by a majority, a resolution for the construction of a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 300 MW.

The announcement was made by the project developer, Bavarian photovoltaic company Anumar. After securing this first approval, the company will begin, now, the land-use planning. “We see this as a credit of trust and it is now up to us to present a coherent and binding concept to all those involved in the next few months,” said Anumar managing director Andreas Klier, after the city council voted.

With a swift construction-management process, Anumar can probably start construction of the photovoltaic power plant in mid or late 2022, a company spokeswoman told pv magazine. The solar park will be built on an agricultural field and green area and should be completely refinanced through power purchase agreements (PPAs). Solar parks of this size are not funded by the German renewable energy law, the so-called EEG.

Anumar, however, has already gained experience with large scale unsubsidized PV projects. Recently, the company completed a solar park with an installed power capacity of 120 MW in Bavaria, of which 90 MW are refinanced through PPAs. It had also secured contracts for a further 30 MW in previous public tenders. In addition, in February the city council in Rosenthal, Hesse, gave it the go-ahead for a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 75 MW. The solar power plant will sell electricity via a PPA.

According to German consultancy Enervis, at the end of February Spain was the largest market for solar PPAs in Europe, with a project pipeline of 2.18 GW, which represents more than half of the announced subsidy-free photovoltaic projects in Europe. Germany and France are the second and third largest markets, with 786 MW and 392 MW, respectively.