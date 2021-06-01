Swedish perovskite startup picks up new investment

Magnora, an Oslo stock exchange-listed investor with various renewable energy interests, has increased its stake in Swedish company Evolar from 28.44% to 40.7%, exercising the first of three options available to the investor to increase its share, as part of longer-term cooperation between the two first announced in November 2020.
Evolar, based in Uppsala, Sweden is working on a solution for perovskite tandem cell production, and says it will soon be offering a turnkey production solution that will have customers producing perovskite solar cells with 18 months of signing a contract.
The company is led by the founders of now-insolvent CIGS thin-film producer Solibro, and says it is now looking to apply both its experience and technology to perovskite cell production. “Evolar’s thin-film tandem cells are based on perovskite rather than CIGS. But much of the underlying manufacturing process is the same,” said Evolar CTO Olle Lundberg. “We have the experience, the technology, and the techniques for installing commercially viable thin-film production lines at any solar cell manufacturing plant.”
Evolar is currently operating a pilot production line at its headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden, – using a “unique evaporation technology” to deposit perovskite layers onto conventional solar cells. The company plans to offer this “PV Power Booster” technology as a turnkey solution that can be integrated into existing module production facilities.
Popular content
Magnora has not disclosed financial details of the deal with Evolar, but says the acquisition will be financed through existing cash holdings and that the share price is similar to the original acquisition made last year.
The investor says it made the decision to increase its share after “all milestones from the original business plan” were reached. It also says it has cash at hand for the two remaining options which, if exercised, would increase its share in Evolar to 63.5%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.