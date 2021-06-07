Nepal wants to support renewables up to 1 MW through viability gap funding

Nepal's Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC), controlled by the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, is planning to support PV and renewable energy projects not exceeding 1 MW in size through viability gap funding (VGF) — a scheme that has often been used in the Indian solar market.
The VGF scheme is usually utilized through public-private partnerships to support large infrastructure projects by providing a capital grant at a certain stage of project construction. This kind of support is, in general, available only when projects are selected through a process of competitive bidding.
The AEPC on June 3 issued a call for concept to help developers and regional governments submit their project proposals. Applications will have to be submitted by July 4.
Popular content
Selected projects will be financially backed by the recently established Sustainable Energy Challenge Fund (SECF) and funds provided by the U.K. government.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Nepal had installed solar power of 60 MW at the end of 2020. Around 95% of its population currently has access to electricity and its installed capacity comes mostly from around 1.1 GW of hydropower.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.