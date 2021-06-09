New walkways for the installation of rooftop PV systems

From pv magazine Spain

Spain-based mounting system provider Alusín Solar has launched a new walkway to enable the transit of installers in rooftop PV projects.

Dubbed Carex, the new solution is claimed to be suitable for all installers operating in the rooftop segment but also for all those companies that have industrial equipment installed on their roofs.

“Carex was conceived to provide a professional solution to the transit of people on roofs that are not designed to be walkable,” Alusín Solar said in a statement, adding that the current solutions that are available in the market are rudimentary and artisanal. “With Carex, we have been able to respond to the need for moving [across] the roofs in a safe way for people and for the roofs themselves.”

The commercialization of the product will start on September 1. The manufacturer invested more than €500,000 to deploy a production line for its manufacturing at its facilities in Avilés, in the Spanish, northern, region of Asturias. “We hope to have it installed by the end of June and at full capacity in mid-July,” explained Alusín Solar CEO Javier Font. He added that, although the company's workforce has been trained to be able to operate with the new line, more workers will be hired shortly.

Currently, there are 32 people employed by Alusín Solar. “The product was developed in Chile, where the installation of ‘technical corridors' is mandatory for the installation of solar panels,” Font further explained. “It has not been until 2021 when we have been able to make it a reality.”