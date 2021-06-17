Soltec launches tracker for high-power modules

The SFOne will be available in all markets where the company has a presence.

From pv magazine Spain

Spain-based solar tracker maker Soltec announced, today, the launch of SFOne, a new solar tracker with a 1P double-row configuration.

The SFOne is designed for modules with 72 and 78-cell designs and is self-powered by a dedicated module that, according to Soltec, translates into a lower operating cost.

Soltec already launched the SA Series 1P multi-row technology tracker, in 2009, and is now taking it up again, with new advances. Among them, Soltec highlights its ‘Dy-Wind' technology, which offers a methodology for the design of wind-resistant tracking structures and the optimization of the diffuse booster system for low-light conditions.

Popular content

The tracking system also features the StringRunner, which is Soltec's proprietary standard component that combines fused PV source circuits and cabling within the tracker torque-tube, to a DC power switch. This tech allows for in-tube cable management and low-voltage trenching minimization

According to the manufacturer, installation of the device is similar to that for its SF7 tracker but it is easier and faster. Furthermore, the company claims the new product offers a 75% reduction in labor time. “Additionally, [with the] SFOne, Soltec offers the possibility of minimizing imported components for manufacture in each country where the projects are developed, through Soltec's factories, thus reducing the carbon footprint,” the manufacturer stated.

The SFOne will be available in all markets where the company has a presence.