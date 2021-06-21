Italy has 189 MW/295 MWh of distributed storage capacity

At the end of December, Italy had 39,706 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to figures released by the national renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 189.5 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 295.6 MWh. This compares to 115.9 MW/186.3 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December 2019.

With the exception of one standalone system, all the deployed batteries have a capacity of up to 10 kW. Around 96% of the installed storage capacity is represented by systems based on lithium-ion technology. The figures show around 99% of the devices have a storage capacity of less than 20 kWh.

Most of the storage systems are deployed in the region of Lombardy – some 12,169 units with a combined capacity of 51.8 MW/85.4 MWh. The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV. The scheme is open to two different kinds of projects – installations of PV systems linked to storage systems, and the deployment of standalone storage systems linked to existing solar arrays. For the first project category, the rebates cover 50% of purchase and installation costs. This percentage could go up to 90% for projects developed by small municipalities.

The Veneto region, which is also supporting distributed storage deployment through an ad hoc scheme, has the second-largest volume of storage capacity, at 30.4 MW/51.4 MWh.