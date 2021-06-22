Malaysian green hydrogen project opts for Perth-based flow batteries

From pv magazine Australia

Perth-based TNG Limited (TNG) has signed an agreement with Malaysian green hydrogen company AGV Energy Technology (AGV) to collaborate on the integration of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) into AGV’s green hydrogen production.

The green hydrogen project, HySustain, uses electrolysis of demineralized water and solar energy. AGV’s intention behind HySustain is to use project-specific solar farms to provide 100% of the renewable resources needed for green hydrogen production. In turn, the VRFB will enable large, scalable and long-life energy storage.

TNG’s managing director and CEO, Paul Burton, said that the company is very “pleased to have secured this Heads of Agreement with AGV Energy, opening up an exciting pathway to collaborate with them on the development of their exciting green hydrogen HySustain technology.”

Burton said that HySustain is a “great opportunity to showcase an integrated VRFB storage solution. We also intend to work with AGV Energy on the potential rollout of HySustain in Australia, given the significant momentum within Australia and the resources industry to move towards a hydrogen-based economy.”

Through an already incorporated joint venture with Singaporean-based battery technology and development company, V-Flow Tech (V-Flow), TNG is also looking to develop its VRFB business throughout regional Australia.