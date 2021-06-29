Chinese PV Industry Brief: Zhonghuan lowers wafer prices, Golden Glass sets up 1.2 GW HJT module line

Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor will reduce all its prices in July. The price for its G12 (210mm) wafers will fall RMB0.69 (US$0.107) to RMB7.53 per piece (US$1.166). The M6 (166mm) and G1 (158.75mm) products will be sold for at RMB4.72 (US$0.731) and RMB4.62 (US$0.715), respectively, marking a RMB0.41 (US$0.063) reduction for each.

Manufacturer Golden Glass is planning to set up a 1.2 GW heterojunction cell and module production line in the Wujiang district of Suzhou City in Jiangsu province. The company wants to invest RMB832 million (US$129 million) in the factory and to start construction “soon,” with completion being scheduled within eight months. Manufacturing is expected to start by the end of February. Golden Glass said the new lines will be highly automated and compatible with large wafers, including 182mm and 210mm products.

Module maker Trina Solar has joined forces with energy company China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) to reduce the carbon footprint of Sinopec's gas stations. The partners plan to deploy distributed PV, energy storage and green hydrogen facilities at the gas stations after a pilot project was developed at a Sinopec station in Jiangsu province. That facility can generate 140 MWh of clean power annually and can sell excess electricity to the grid.