Solar 101: Tips for keeping your rooftop solar system humming over the long term

From pv magazine USA
At this point in Solar 101, we’ve researched our contractor, found our key hardware, added some accessories, and gotten a feel for system costs. By now, you’re probably wondering how to take care of your new 25-year investment!
In many ways, a solar power project is like a really nice Lego set. There are a few components that are unique (inverters and disconnects for instance), but it’s mostly a bunch of repeating pieces assembled according to an engineer’s instructions.
But don’t allow the simplicity to catch you off guard: Your solar power project will need some TLC.
Due to the strategic emergency benefits that solar power provides, the Federal Emergency Management Agency produced a document on the topic – Rooftop Solar Panel Attachment: Design, Installation, and Maintenance. The guide’s primary focus is on the proper installation and upkeep of nuts and bolts, in order to defend against wind events.
When Tesla had its own rooftop fire issues with Walmart, it was likely a result of faulty connections between solar panels. Per the lawsuit, incompatible electrical connectors may have loosened over time, leading to arc faults.
