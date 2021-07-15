Germany’s first tender for rooftop PV concludes with average price of €0.0688/kWh

From pv magazine Germany
The solar industry in Germany has been waiting eagerly for the results of the first tender for rooftop PV systems with a capacity of more than 300 kW. Six weeks after the deadline for submitting project proposals, the Federal Network Agency published the results.
The agency accepted to review 168 bids with a total capacity of 213 MW and selected 114 projects totaling 152 MW, which is 2 MW more than it planned to allocate. The final prices ranged between €0.0535 and €0.0789 per kWh and the final average price was €0.0688.
Furthermore, the German authorities reported that the tender for ground-mounted PV plants exceeding 750 kW in size has concluded with an allocated capacity of 513 MW and a final average price of €0.050 per kWh. The Federal Network Agency had received 242 bids totaling 1.13 GW and assigned 13 MW more than it had originally planned.
This year there is another technology-specific tender for each of the two photovoltaic segments. In the case of ground-mounted systems, the next key date is November 1, with a provisional capacity of 509.52 MW. The next round of tenders for roof systems has a planned capacity of 150 MW and will take place on December 1.
