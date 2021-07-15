From pv magazine India

Magenta Power, a Mumbai-based electric vehicle charging startup backed by Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL), has opened India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai.

The facility was inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister of Industries and Mining Subhash Desai.

“Maharashtra has been in the forefront of EV development. Under our draft electric vehicle policy 2021, we aim to bring at least 1,46,000 new battery-operated electric vehicles on state roads by 2025,” said the minister. “We support our very own local startups like Magenta to drive the adoption of EV in the state and the country and soon globally.”

The first-of-its-kind Magenta public charging station will be functional 24-7. The station has four DC chargers of 15 kW to 50 kW of capacity and 17 AC chargers of 3.5 kW to 7.5 kW. The fast DC chargers can charge a vehicle in 45 minutes. A parking lots has also been developed to allow overnight charging of EVs via slow AC chargers.

Popular content

The chargers can be operated via the ChargeGrid App. The app allows online remote monitoring and includes an automated payment gateway. The chargers are powered by a combined 40 kW rooftop solar plant.

“The setting up of this public EV charging station in Mumbai is a revolutionary move to support the government initiative of setting up 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for 2 million electric vehicles that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026,” said Magenta.

“Currently, as per EV industry body Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, there are 1,800 charging stations in India as of March 2021 for approximately 16,200 electric cars, including the fleet segment.”