Taiwan’s URE deploys production line for M6, M8 solar modules

Taiwanese solar module manufacturer United Renewable Energy (URE) is implementing the plan it announced in February to increase its solar module production capacity by 500 MW due to strong domestic demand.

Newly installed PV capacity in Taiwan was just 420 MW in the first six months of 2021, the company said, citing statistics from the country's Bureau of Energy; however, stronger development is expected for the second half of this year, with 2 GW of PV anticipated. “Orders have significantly exceeded the existing production capacity,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

Through the new production line, which will have an initial capacity of 400 MW and is scheduled to be operational in the fourth quarter of the year, the company will manufacture solar modules comprising M6 and M10 wafer formats.

URE currently has a solar module capacity of 1.1 GW and a solar cell capacity of 2.5 GW. As for the modules, it has 600 MW of production capacity based in Taiwan and 500 MW in Vietnam. “We also outsource about another 200 MW of module [production capacity] from our supplier in Taiwan,” the company told pv magazine in February.

URE, which was formerly known as Neo Solar Power, became Taiwan's largest PV manufacturer via a merger with Gintech, and Solartech. The company is also active in the PV project development business.