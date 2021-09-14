Antimony trisulfide solar cell with 5.84% efficiency

Researchers from the Northwestern Polytechnical University, in China, have developed a planar thin-film solar cell based on antimony trisulfide (Sb 2 S 3 ) with a power conversion efficiency of 5.84%. As a way of comparison, most of the antimony trisulfide cells developed to date have efficiencies close to 4%.

This kind of cell typology has, so far, been far from reaching commercial production, due to the low crystallinity and high resistivity of the Sb 2 S 3 film, which affects the device's performance in terms of efficiency. Sb 2 S 3 , however, has a good bandgap, ranging from 1.70 to 1.90 eV, and a remarkable light absorption coefficient, and the scientists built their device by applying an additive known as 4-Chloro3-nitrobenzenesulfonyl Chloride (CSCl), which they claim has been able to alleviate these issues.

The additive was spin-coated on a titanium oxide (TiO 2 ) substrate and annealed to crystallization. Spiro-OMeTAD was used for the hole transport layer. “The introduction of CSCl enhances the crystallinity of Sb 2 S 3 film with [a] large grain size,” they explained, in the paper Effective additive for enhancing the performance of Sb 2 S 3 planar thin film solar cells, which was recently published in The Journal of Materiomics. “And the two terminal Cl of CSCl molecul[es] have interaction with Sb atoms, which is conducive to increasing electron density around Sb atoms.”

Furthermore, the scientists explained the use of CSCl did not change the thicknesses of Sb 2 S 3 film and that it raises the Fermi levels of Sb 2 S 3 film, which in turn increases the driving force for the electron transport from the cell's Sb 2 S 3 and TiO 2 layers. The Fermi levels define the efficient conversion of the energy of radiation into electrochemical energy.

Tested under a standard illumination of AM 1.5G, two devices with concentrations of 0.5% and 3% CSCl additive showed an average power conversion efficiency of 4.35% and 4.98%, respectively. When the CSCl concentration was set at 1.5%, the cell achieved an efficiency of 5.84%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.62 V, a short-circuit current density of 15.85 mA cm2 and a fill factor of 59.61%. “The Sb 2 S 3 films with 0.5%, 1.5%, [and] 3% CSCl additive show an obvious improvement in the light absorption capacity, which originates from the enhanced crystallinity of Sb 2 S 3 film,” the Chinese group stated.