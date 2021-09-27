Work starts on 80 MW behind-the-meter solar project in the US

From pv magazine USA

Solar developer 174 Power Global, Gerdau Long Steel North America, a leading steel producer, and TotalEnergies started work on the 80 MW Gerdau Solar project, one of the largest behind-the-meter solar facilities in the U.S.

The array is adjacent to the Gerdau Midlothian Steel Mill in Texas and is expected to reach commercial operation by the summer of 2023. It will supply energy directly to the mill.

Gerdau and 174 Power Global previously signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) agreement for the power generated at the facility. TotalEnergies is participating through a 50/50 joint venture agreement with 174 Power Global.

174 Power Global is wholly owned by the Hanwha Group, with offices in New York City and in California.