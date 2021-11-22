Hyundai creates platform to help homeowners buy solar panels, battery and EV charger

Koren car manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co will launch next year a one-stop marketplace platform to help US homeowners create a personalized purchase process for buying a solar array, a battery, and an electric vehicle (EV) charging system.
“The goal of the Hyundai Home energy ecosystem is to provide an end-to-end mobility solution that lowers the barriers to EV adoption and gives customers dependable, industry-leading, clean electric power, and the ability to charge their electric vehicle at home,” said Hyundai Motor North America's vice president, Olabisi Boyle.
The platform is intended at leaving the final choice for the best products to the consumers. Hyundai will select and propose different products from its partners and one of its experts will help the users find an optimized solution for their households, depending on the individual consumption profile.
The platform is suitable for both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). “The Hyundai Home and entire Ioniq family of dedicated battery-electric vehicles are strategic parts of our effort to reach complete carbon neutrality by 2045,” the company said.
