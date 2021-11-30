Module skirt for PV arrays built on seam metal roofs

From pv magazine USA

US-based mounting system provider S-5! launched a new product under its line of hardware specifically designed for seam metal roofs: PVKonceal.

PVKonceal is a module skirt that conceals the front face of the solar PV array, protecting mechanical and electrical components underneath, as well as creating an aesthetically sleek finish.

The skirt is made of corrosion-resistant aluminum with a prefinished black polyvinylidene fluoride finish, which is the same style of paint finish used to coat the metal roofs PVKonceal is intended for. S-5! said the hardware is rated to last the life of the solar array and the metal roof.

The solution can be used in two orientations and can cover module frames from 30-46 mm thick.

PVKonceal is intended for use with S-5!’s PVKIT product line, a mounting line developed for standing seam metal roofing. PVKIT 2.0 utilizes clamps designed to grab and attach onto metal roofs, both at the edge and across the surface. The kit’s pre-assembled components enable installers to attach PV modules to the metal roof’s structural seams or ribs vs. a traditional rail mounting system.

While not physically penetrating the roof, PVKIT is designed for resilience in high-wind applications. Project developers of two rooftop case studies featured in pv magazine USA said they both chose the system for its resistance to wind.

One of the case-study installations also features an S-5! snow-guard system, as metal roofs are typically installed in the northern U.S. for their ability to shed snow.