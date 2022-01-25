Spanish start-up unveils 1kWh portable battery for multiple uses

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish battery provider Enercraft has launched a portable battery for multiple uses.

The Energy Mobile Assistant (EMA) storage system is offered in three different models, called the EMA 104, EMA 110, and EMA 112. All of them have the same storage capacity, of 1kWh, but provide the user with different outputs, from 400-600W for the EMA 104; 1-1.5kW for the EMA 110; and from 1.2-1.8kW for the EMA 112.

Each EMA system contains a configuration of high-quality lithium batteries, a charger and an inverter, all fully integrated in a hermetic and protective case which facilitates transport and the freedom users demand.

According to the manufacturer, the battery does not emit noise, odor, or harmful gases, and is a clean energy alternative for use in multiple activities. “Our product is sold as [a] portable energy [source] for common and daily tasks that must be carried out at home,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

“The ability to recharge EMA batteries with 100% clean energy from renewable energy sources, such as a PV system, will give … users total freedom to store and transport their energy wherever it is needed, to be, finally, managed and used without [condition] or limitations of any kind,” the spokesperson went on to say.

All the battery models are equipped with a protective, waterproof and impact-proof case. “Providing energy with a pure sine wave allows [the] powering [of] sensitive electrical or electronic equipment such as LEDs, televisions, electro-medical devices or sound equipment, among [other devices], something that is not advisable to do with common generator sets,” the spokesperson concluded.